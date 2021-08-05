Jane Street Group LLC Buys 318 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.77.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

