Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.