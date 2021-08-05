Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKAT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Takung Art alerts:

In related news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $150,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TKAT stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.26 and a beta of 3.07. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Takung Art Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.