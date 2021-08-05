Jane Street Group LLC Sells 37,409 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,409 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

