Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLT opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $679.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

