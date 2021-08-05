Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) vs. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Financial Comparison

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.78 $2.92 billion $0.82 12.00 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.32 $873.86 million $0.30 43.13

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Japan Tobacco and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 6 7 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 15.86% 13.03% 6.31% Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.45% 19.96% 4.77%

Dividends

Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Japan Tobacco pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Japan Tobacco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles and okonomiyaki, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

