Jeff Zhou Sells 400 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.48. 361,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,503. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

