Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

LESL stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 85,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 54.26. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,054,233.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after buying an additional 2,044,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

