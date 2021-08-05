Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rambus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 3,190.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.