Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 225,582 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

