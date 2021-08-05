Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€340.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

FRA ADS opened at €336.25 ($395.59) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €305.36. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

