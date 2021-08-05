Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $480.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

