Jeffrey C. Campbell Sells 74,677 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Express stock opened at $168.06 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

