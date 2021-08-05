Jeffrey C. Campbell Sells 74,677 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
American Express stock opened at $168.06 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.23.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
