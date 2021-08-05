Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $16,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at $745,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

