JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE JMP opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,386 shares of company stock valued at $436,290. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

