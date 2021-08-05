John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

