John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
