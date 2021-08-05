John J. Fry Sells 344 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $18,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John J. Fry sold 226 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $10,920.32.

Quanterix stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

