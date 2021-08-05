Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $72.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,535 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $1,682,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

