Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 447 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SMH stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.31. 224,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.59. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $271.32.

