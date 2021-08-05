Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631,154. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

