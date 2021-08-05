Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,116 shares of company stock valued at $72,751,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.01. The stock had a trading volume of 818,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $433.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 330.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.38. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.