JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 800

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 728 ($9.51) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.41. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 758 ($9.90).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

