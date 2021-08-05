JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,579

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,399.50 ($18.28) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,533.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

