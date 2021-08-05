JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to “Neutral”

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $214,830.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

