JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

