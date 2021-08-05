JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94), with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.93.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Company Profile (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

