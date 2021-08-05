KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Christopher Yea Sells 5,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $19.88 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.