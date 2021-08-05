KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 92.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,585,645 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $41.59 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

