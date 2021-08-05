Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 557,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,284. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.