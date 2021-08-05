Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,961 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,262% compared to the average volume of 337 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,185,000 after buying an additional 530,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

