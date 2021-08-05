KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

