KeyCorp Comments on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks stock opened at $382.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.69. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

