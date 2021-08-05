KeyCorp Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $439.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $448.00 to $439.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $459.80.

NYSE:TFX opened at $373.41 on Monday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

