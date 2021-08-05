KeyCorp Weighs in on Parker-Hannifin Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $303.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $183.02 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.82.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after buying an additional 242,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.