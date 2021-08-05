KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $855.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $572.98.

TSLA opened at $710.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.49. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $703.82 billion, a PE ratio of 370.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

