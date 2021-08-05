Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.98

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 2447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

KNTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

