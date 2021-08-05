KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

NYSE:KKR opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

