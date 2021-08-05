Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

