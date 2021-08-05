Konomi Network Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $11.05 million and $2.95 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

