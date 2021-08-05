Koppers (KOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 4.350-4.600 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KOP stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $629.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

