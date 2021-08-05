Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 750,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $3,561,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

