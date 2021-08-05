Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $77.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $78.47 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $308.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $316.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $372.70 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $395.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.24. 119,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 620.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 90.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

