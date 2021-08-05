Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

