L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$12.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $229.41 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $231.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.