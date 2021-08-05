L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $230.83 and last traded at $230.70, with a volume of 7114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.95.

The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.24.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

