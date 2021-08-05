Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Lancaster Colony worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LANC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LANC opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.42.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

