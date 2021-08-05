Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0092

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $699,727.37 and approximately $980,278.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00146101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,975.94 or 1.00426560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.