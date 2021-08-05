Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

NYSE:LPI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

