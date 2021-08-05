Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWIM. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of SWIM opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,688,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

