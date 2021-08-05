Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,630,454. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.